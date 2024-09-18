IIT Kanpur Introduces Continuing Medical Education Program To Enhance Medical Skills And Patient

IIT Kanpur is introducing Continuing Medical Education Program (CME) with an aim to upskill the professional performance of medical officers and paramedical staff. The Health Centre at the institute will initiate a lecture series as part of its CME program. This series is designed to enhance patient care, elevate the skills and professional performance of medical officers and paramedical staff. It will foster a stronger connection between the Health Centre and referral service.

The program kicked off with a comprehensive lecture by renowned doctors on screening and prevention of common kidney diseases, various aspects of needle stick injuries during clinical practice, insights on breast cancer screening and the latest advancements to tackle cancer-related challenges.

Lectures were also held on an in-depth analysis of fever management in pediatric patients, focusing on both common and complex cases. Valuable insights were provided into the management of cardiac emergencies within primary care settings, unique eye emergencies faced by the IIT Kanpur community, prevalent skin conditions, providing practical advice on diagnosis and treatment to enhance dermatological care.

The institute offers a variety of continuing and distance education programs in the form of short-term course, workshops, online certificate courses, web courses, and internship courses to students, academic, scientific and technical staff, professionals and to interested participants. The courses are open to both from within and outside the institute.

The aim of all such activities is to provide learners opportunities to gain knowledge and/or to develop skill sets for professional growth.

All academic outreach activities like conferences, workshops, symposia, short-term courses, training programs, internship programs and other similar activities of the institute are run under the umbrella of the CCE.

The CCE provides necessary logistics, administrative support to run such programs.

The centre is evolving mechanisms for self sustainability in future.