IIT Kanpur Hires Nisarga Adhikary, Teen Who Flagged Flaws In CBSE's OSM System

Nisarga Adhikary, a young cybersecurity researcher who came into spotlight after identifying security vulnerabilities in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Online Submission of Marks (OSM) portal, has been appointed as an OSINT and Threat Intelligence Engineer at C3iHub, the cybersecurity and cyber defence research centre at IIT Kanpur.

The development marks a significant milestone in Adhikary's journey from a student researcher to a cybersecurity professional, highlighting the growing recognition of ethical hacking and responsible vulnerability disclosure in India.

The OSM portal is a critical digital platform used by CBSE-affiliated schools across the country to upload and manage students' examination marks. The system plays an important role in the board examination process, enabling schools to submit marks online for compilation and result preparation.

Adhikary had earlier discovered multiple security weaknesses in the portal that could have potentially exposed sensitive student and school-related information if exploited by malicious actors. According to reports, the vulnerabilities included flaws related to access controls and data security, raising concerns about the protection of information handled through the platform.

Instead of attempting to misuse the vulnerabilities, Adhikary followed the principles of responsible disclosure and reported the issues to the concerned authorities. His actions helped bring attention to cybersecurity gaps in educational technology systems and underscored the importance of proactive security audits for platforms handling large volumes of sensitive data.

The disclosure drew widespread attention from cybersecurity experts and the education sector, with many praising the teenager for choosing an ethical approach.

His appointment at C3iHub, one of India's leading centres for cybersecurity research, reflects the growing demand for skilled threat intelligence and security professionals.