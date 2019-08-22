IIT-Kanpur Develops New Horseshoe

IIT kanpur team has developed a new type of horseshoe

The IIT-Kanpur has developed a new type of horseshoe that will have a longer life and save the horses from the excruciating pain they have to undergo while changing them.

The horseshoe that the animal wears gets roughed out within a week, but the owners continue with it for months which adds to the animal's discomfort.

The new horseshoe is supposed to last, at least, for a month. Rita Singh, convener, Rural Technology Action Group, IIT, said an iron rod -- that is used in house building -- is used to make the horseshoe which has less carbon and thus comes off easily.

