IIT Jodhpur Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2026: Rs 80,000 Monthly Stipend, Apply By September 30

IIT Jodhpur has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme. Eligible researchers can apply for the fellowship and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 80,000. The opportunity is for candidates who have completed their PhD and want to continue their research work at the institute. The last date to apply is September 30, 2026.

IIT Jodhpur Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2026: Eligibility

Candidates who have completed a PhD in a relevant field can apply for the fellowship, subject to the eligibility conditions mentioned by the institute.

Applicants should check the requirements for their respective research area before applying. The eligibility criteria may differ depending on the fellowship or position.

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Rs 80,000 Monthly Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 80,000.

The fellowship will give researchers an opportunity to continue their work at IIT Jodhpur and gain further research experience.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official IIT Jodhpur website. They should read the fellowship notification carefully and keep all the required academic and research documents ready before applying.

Candidates should also check the official notification for details about the selection process, eligibility criteria and other requirements.

IIT Jodhpur Fellowship 2026: Important Date

Last date to apply: September 30, 2026

Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline.