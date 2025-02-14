IIT JAM Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the provisional answer key for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025 today. Students who appeared in the IIT JAM exam will be able to check the response sheet and raise objections at the official website — jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as enrollment number and password to download the response sheet. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections between February 14 and February 20, 2025. After reviewing the challenges, IIT Delhi will release the final answer key, and the IIT JAM 2025 results.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key

Step1: Visit the official website - JOAPS portal – joaps.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password

Step 3: Click on the Answer Key & Response Sheet link

Step 4: Download and review the answer key

The exam was held on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide. IIT JAM results will be announced on March 19, 2025. JAM 2025 was a computer based test featuring seven test papers. The test included three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.



The competitive exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions. Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26, with no additional evaluation process required.

