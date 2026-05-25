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IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today; Candidates Await Seat Allotment Result

IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 seat allotment list today on the official admission portal.

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IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today; Candidates Await Seat Allotment Result
IIT Bombay To Announce IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today
  • IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 admission list today, May 25, 2026
  • Candidates can check seat allotment by logging into the official IIT JAM admission portal
  • The allotment link is expected to activate in the afternoon or evening, exact time not confirmed
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is set to release the IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 admission list today, May 25, 2026. Candidates who have completed the counselling registration and choice filling process are now eagerly waiting for the first seat allotment result.

As per past trends, the official allotment link is expected to be activated later in the day, most likely in the afternoon or evening hours. However, no exact time has been confirmed by the authorities yet.

Where and How to Check Allotment

Once released, candidates will be able to check their seat allotment result by logging into the official IIT JAM admission portal. They will need to enter their enrollment ID and password to access their allotment status.

After logging in, students must carefully review:

  • Allotted institute
  • Programme name
  • Category details

It is important to verify all details before taking the next step in the admission process.

Expected Release Timing

Based on previous years, the result is likely to be announced at one of the following times:

  • Before 11 AM (morning)
  • Between 2 PM and 7 PM (afternoon/evening)

What to Do After Seat Allotment

After the Round 1 results are announced, candidates must follow these steps:

  • Login to the official portal
  • Check allotment details carefully
  • Pay the seat acceptance fee within the deadline
  • Download the provisional admission letter

Important Reminder

Candidates who do not get a seat in Round 1 should not panic. There will be multiple rounds of counselling, offering further chances for seat allotment. However, those who receive a seat must complete the fee payment on time.

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