IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Certificate Course On AI Analytics, Check Details

IIT Hyderabad is offering a certificate course titled Foundation on AI Analytics for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. This programme is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI techniques in data analysis, predictive modelling, and decision-making, with a focus on hands-on experience.

The course spans 24 hours, with classes scheduled for three hours per day on Saturdays and Sundays. The online sessions will take place from 9am to 12pm, starting November 2. The registration process, which began on October 9, will close on October 30. The fee for the programme is Rs 10,000 plus GST.

The programme aims to equip participants with the skills and analytical models needed to integrate AI technologies into their career paths. It is open to students, enthusiasts, and innovators interested in applying AI in various fields.

Application Process

Individuals who wish to enrol in the course are required to fill out an application form, providing essential information such as:

Participant Information