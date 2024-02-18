IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Summer Internship Programme, Check Fellowship, Other Details

IIT Hyderabad Summer Internship offers 200 slots, including 50 exclusive seats for female candidates.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, has invited applications for its summer internship programme titled Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE). The programme aims to offer a comprehensive research experience to eligible candidates, fostering innovation and academic excellence.

Internship Details:

Number of intake:

A total of 200 interns, including 50 exclusive slots for female candidates.

Duration:

The internship period spans 1-2 months, tentatively from May 15, 2024, to July 14, 2024.

Accommodation and food:

Hostel accommodation is provided to students. Interns are responsible for covering mess charges.

Amount Of Fellowship:

Rs 15,000 per intern altogether for two months.

Rs 7,500 per month per intern and Rs 10,000 for one-and-a-half months per intern.

Interns can choose from three options: one month, one and a half months, or the full two months.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

First-year MSc (Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Biology) OR MA first year

2nd/3rd Year BTe/BDes (All branches)

3rd/4th Year Integrated BTech, MTech program

Among the top 20% based on CGPA/% score in all previous years, certified by the head of the institute/principal at the time of application.

Full-time/regular student at the time of application and throughout the internship.

Able to work full-time for the internship (minimum one month).

Part-time/online internships are not allowed.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes:

Preliminary screening of applications.

Online interviews by department/mentor faculty-wise at the option of the concerned department.

Selection based on academic performance, additional achievements, and performance in the interview.

Notification of selection:



Selected candidates will be informed through email. The final list of selected interns will also be displayed on the website (SRC Office web page under the News/Announcement section).

Click here to apply