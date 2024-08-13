IIT Guwahati To Offer Mandarin Language Courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in India to enhance cultural and educational exchange.

Under the agreement, TECC will assist IIT Guwahati in recruiting Taiwanese teachers to offer Mandarin language courses. These teachers will enhance students' linguistic skills and cultural understanding, particularly for those pursuing internships and careers in Taiwan's semiconductor and agritech industries. In exchange, IIT Guwahati will establish the Taiwan Education Centre on its campus, which will facilitate classes, seminars, and exchange programs.

Peters Chen, Director of the Education Division at TECC, said, "IIT Guwahati is a leading university and a key player in northeast India and the semiconductor industry. Students will have the opportunity to acquire Mandarin language skills and Taiwanese cultural insights. We will soon recruit a Taiwanese teacher to administer the Test of Chinese Language as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) on campus and provide scholarships for further studies in Taiwan."

Highlighting IIT Guwahati's commitment to international educational connections and diverse learning opportunities, Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, stated, "By incorporating Mandarin language instruction into our curriculum and forging strong ties with leading Taiwanese institutions, we are enhancing our students' linguistic capabilities and broadening their cultural perspectives. This partnership not only opens new academic, industry, and research opportunities but also allows our students to explore various educational pathways and gain a deeper appreciation of the global landscape, particularly in the semiconductor sector. We are enthusiastic about the potential this collaboration holds and are confident it will greatly contribute to the holistic development of our students."