IIT Guwahati Plans Extension Centers In North-Eastern States For Skill Development

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) plans to have extension centers in the North-Eastern states. These extension centers will introduce pedagogy of education to large numbers of learners through direct instruction, networked learning with supported open learning programmes through outreach activities. The institute will also create awareness and train the rural masses about rural technologies which IIT-G is working on.

The move is being spearheaded by the newly appointed Director, Dr. T.G. Sitharam. Dr. Sitharam, who took charge earlier this month, aims to expand the reach of the institution to other parts of the North-East by opening extension centres, taking the institute from being a "Tower of Excellence" to a "Network of Excellence", with necessary approval from the Ministry of HRD.

Dr. Sitharam plans to run programmes like inviting Class 12 students from 12 different government-run schools of the States in the North East to IIT Guwahati campus for an exposure visit. As a part of this programme, the students will visit the research facilities, infrastructure, and will interact with the faculty at the institute.

Through various masters and Ph.D. programmes, the institute aims to attract a large number of international students from the BIMSTEC and SAARC countries in the near future. All the initiatives will be implemented after due approval from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

