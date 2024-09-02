IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Opens With Inaugural Batch Of 52 Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus was officially inaugurated today by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Mr Khaled welcomed the inaugural cohort of undergraduate students, who will pursue BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering and Energy Engineering. This first batch consists of 52 students selected through the JEE Advanced exam and the newly established Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international candidates. The undergraduate group is diverse, comprising Indian, Emirati, and international students.

The establishment of the IIT campus in the UAE is a key outcome of the Vision Document launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February 2022, which outlines a roadmap for expanding the India-UAE relationship into new collaborative areas.

Earlier, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi had launched its first Master of Technology (MTech) program in Energy Transition and Sustainability in January 2024. The inaugural MTech cohort had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Abu Dhabi in February this year.

During the inauguration, IIT Delhi also signed several important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious Abu Dhabi institutions, including Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Khalifa University, Zayed University, and Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi. These collaborations are expected to enhance Abu Dhabi's academic and research landscape, fostering partnerships that support innovative research and local startups.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus in strengthening the India-UAE bond.

Pradhan stated, "The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus symbolizes the India-UAE friendship and reflects our shared vision for leveraging knowledge, science, and technology to promote mutual and global prosperity. It aligns with PM Modi's vision for the internationalization of India's education system."