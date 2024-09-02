Advertisement

IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Opens With Inaugural Batch Of 52 Students

IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus: The first batch consists of 52 students selected through the JEE Advanced exam and the newly established Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international candidates.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Opens With Inaugural Batch Of 52 Students
Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed during the inauguration of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus was officially inaugurated today by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Mr Khaled welcomed the inaugural cohort of undergraduate students, who will pursue BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering and Energy Engineering. This first batch consists of 52 students selected through the JEE Advanced exam and the newly established Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international candidates. The undergraduate group is diverse, comprising Indian, Emirati, and international students.

The establishment of the IIT campus in the UAE is a key outcome of the Vision Document launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February 2022, which outlines a roadmap for expanding the India-UAE relationship into new collaborative areas.

Earlier, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi had launched its first Master of Technology (MTech) program in Energy Transition and Sustainability in January 2024. The inaugural MTech cohort had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Abu Dhabi in February this year.

During the inauguration, IIT Delhi also signed several important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious Abu Dhabi institutions, including Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Khalifa University, Zayed University, and Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi. These collaborations are expected to enhance Abu Dhabi's academic and research landscape, fostering partnerships that support innovative research and local startups.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus in strengthening the India-UAE bond.

Pradhan stated, "The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus symbolizes the India-UAE friendship and reflects our shared vision for leveraging knowledge, science, and technology to promote mutual and global prosperity. It aligns with PM Modi's vision for the internationalization of India's education system."

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Union Bank Of India Announces 500 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Details
IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Opens With Inaugural Batch Of 52 Students
Tips For Navigating The Ivy League Admission Process
Next Article
Tips For Navigating The Ivy League Admission Process
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com