IIT Delhi To Conduct Exams For Non-Teaching Positions, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will hold the recruitment exam for various non-teaching positions on October 26 and 27, 2023.

The exam will be held for the posts of Fire Officer, Application Analyst (MM-1), Systems Analyst, Application Analyst (MM-3), Assistant Security Officer, Senior Library Information Assistant, Architect, Horticulture Officer, Physiotherapist, Production Manager, Assistant Sports Officer, Junior Counsellor, Junior Accounts & Audit Officer, Security Inspector, Production Assistant, Hospitality Assistant, Assistant (Caretaking), Accounts & Audit Assistant.

The examination will be held at centres across Noida city. Admit Card informing the date of examination time, exam centre, instructions, etc will be issued 3 days prior to date of examination.

On the day of the examination before starting the Computer based mode (CBT) candidates will be given the option to choose the medium of examination from Hindi or English.

The institute has advised the students to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates. In case of any query or clarification, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700, 011-40759000.

The institute had also recently released a revised syllabus for the posts of Technical Officer.

The revised syllabus had 10 questions each from sections on General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Test of English language, Computer Awareness and Technical Officer. Each section had around 10 questions comprising of 10 marks.