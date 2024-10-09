Advertisement

IIT Delhi Offers Design Thinking And Innovation Certificate Programme, Check Details

Participants will be awarded a certificate of successful completion from IIT Delhi upon scoring at least 60% in each evaluation component.

IIT Delhi Offers Design Thinking And Innovation Certificate Programme, Check Details
The programme is set to begin on December 20.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is offering a five-month online certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation. The programme is set to begin on December 20. It is designed for managers, senior executives, entrepreneurs, business consultants, and product developers.

Programme Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,10,000 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). The fee can be paid in two installments:

Installment 1: Rs 55,000 plus GST, to be paid within 5 days of selection
Installment 2: Rs 55,000 plus GST, to be paid by January 17, 2025

The official notification states: "Participants will be awarded a certificate of successful completion from IIT Delhi upon scoring at least 60% in each evaluation component (Assignments, Quizzes, & Capstone) and completing the capstone project. Participants who fail to score at least 60% in each evaluation component will receive only a participation certificate."

Programme Schedule

  • Last Date to Apply: October 10
  • Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Informed by: October 16
  • Last Date to Submit the Fee: Within 5 days post-selection

Eligibility

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

  • Graduates or diploma holders from a recognized university in any discipline
  • A minimum of 50% marks in the most recent qualification
  • At least 1 year of work experience as of December 20, 2024. Experience can be in any sector, including Private, Government, NGO, Entrepreneurship, or Self-employment

Application Requirements

Candidates need to submit the following documents:

  • Consolidated graduation or post-graduation marksheet (all semesters)
  • Any government-issued photo ID (e.g., PAN Card, Driving License, Passport)
  • Passport-size photo (mandatory)
  • Relieving letter from the current organization (if applicable)
  • Current salary slip or a bonafide certificate from the HR department
