IIT Delhi Offers Design Thinking And Innovation Certificate Programme, Check Details

Programme Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,10,000 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). The fee can be paid in two installments:
Installment 1: Rs 55,000 plus GST, to be paid within 5 days of selection
Installment 2: Rs 55,000 plus GST, to be paid by January 17, 2025
The official notification states: "Participants will be awarded a certificate of successful completion from IIT Delhi upon scoring at least 60% in each evaluation component (Assignments, Quizzes, & Capstone) and completing the capstone project. Participants who fail to score at least 60% in each evaluation component will receive only a participation certificate."
Programme Schedule
- Last Date to Apply: October 10
- Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Informed by: October 16
- Last Date to Submit the Fee: Within 5 days post-selection
Eligibility
Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- Graduates or diploma holders from a recognized university in any discipline
- A minimum of 50% marks in the most recent qualification
- At least 1 year of work experience as of December 20, 2024. Experience can be in any sector, including Private, Government, NGO, Entrepreneurship, or Self-employment
Application Requirements
Candidates need to submit the following documents:
- Consolidated graduation or post-graduation marksheet (all semesters)
- Any government-issued photo ID (e.g., PAN Card, Driving License, Passport)
- Passport-size photo (mandatory)
- Relieving letter from the current organization (if applicable)
- Current salary slip or a bonafide certificate from the HR department