Undergraduate To PhD: Check New Programmes Launched By IIT Delhi In 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced several new academic programmes throughout 2024, reflecting its commitment to offering diverse and innovative learning opportunities. These programs span undergraduate, postgraduate, executive, and doctoral levels, catering to various academic interests and professional needs.

Key Courses Introduced In 2024

MSc in Biological Sciences

Launched: February 2024 by the Kusuma School of Biological Sciences.

Admission: Through JAM 2024.

Seats: 20.

This two-year program focuses on cutting-edge research and education in biological sciences.

MA in Culture, Society, Thought

Launched: March 2024 by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Admission: Based on GATE 2024 scores.

This interdisciplinary program explores themes of culture, society, and thought through sociology, literature, and philosophy.

Executive MBA For Working Professionals

Launched: April 2024 by the Department of Management Studies.

Duration: Two years.

Designed for mid-career professionals with three or more years of experience, this program emphasises career advancement without a break from work.

BTech in Design

Launched: August 2024 by the Department of Design.

Admission: Through JEE Advanced.

This four-year undergraduate program focuses on design thinking, research methods, teamwork, and socio-technical systems.

Healthcare Technology for Medical and Allied Professionals

Launched: October 2024 by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering.

Programme Start: January 2025.

This unique program integrates medicine and engineering to foster deep-tech innovations in healthcare.

PhD In Energy and Sustainability

Launched: December 2024 for IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus.

Focused on NetZero research, the program addresses renewable energy, sustainable engineering, and AI applications in energy transition.

Joint PhD with the University of Queensland

Programme: Jointly launched by IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland through UQIDAR.

Students will earn a jointly awarded PhD degree after studying at both institutions.

For detailed information and application procedures, visit the official IIT Delhi website.