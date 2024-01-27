IIT Delhi Hiring Principal Project Scientist, Check Details

IIT Delhi has invited interested and eligible candidates to appear for walk-in test/interview for appointment as Principal Project Scientist for a project titled Development of THz and ULF-Raman spectral database of chemicals and illicit drugs/phantoms.

The candidate will be hired for the project on contractual basis on consolidated pay renewable yearly or upto the duration of the project, whichever is earlier.

Candidates with a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the Physics / Electrical Engineering / Material Science are eligible to apply for the post. The candidate must have a essential experience of Hands-on demonstrable work in THz spectroscopy.

Having work experience of AI/ML data analysis will be desirable.

The role will be entitled for a salary Rs 56,000-60,000-64,000-69,000-74,000-79,000 per month.

The date for walk in test/walk in interview has been scheduled for January 31, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit Department of Physics at IIT Delhi campus by 2:30 pm for the test. For detailed information candidates can check official website of the institute.

Candidate are required to submit complete information regarding educational qualifications indicating percentage of marks of each examination passed, details of work experience and a recent passport size photograph, along with original certificates (both academic and professional) for verification on the date of interview.