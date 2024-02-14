IIT Delhi And Australian University Invite Applications For PhD Course, Check Details

In the first year at IIT Delhi, students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 41,000.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has collaborated with the University of Queensland (UQ) to offer a PhD programme through the UQ-IITD Academy of Research (UQIDAR), catering to scholars across various fields. Applications are currently being accepted until March 15, 2023. UQIDAR aims to train a significant number of students through the joint PhD programme, with academic guidance from professors at both the University of Queensland and IIT Delhi.

The programme offers students the opportunity to study in both India and Australia. Applicants from India and internationally, except for Australian citizens, can apply for admission as i-students. These i-students will start their studies at IIT Delhi for the first year, then continue at UQ for one year or more before concluding the remainder of their studies back at IITD.

Admissions are open for the University of Queensland-IIT Delhi (UQ-IITD) Joint PhD Program!



Last date: March 15, 2024#iitdelhipic.twitter.com/UMMi0vGktY — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) February 13, 2024

Australian applicants will be considered as q-students, who will commence their studies at UQ for the first year, then proceed to IIT Delhi for a year or more, and complete their studies at UQ. Indian nationals and international applicants, excluding Australian citizens, will be eligible for scholarships as i-students.

Eligible Indian students will receive a scholarship package structured as follows:

In the first year at IIT Delhi, students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 41,000.

In the second year at UQ, they will receive an annual stipend of A$32,192.

In the third and fourth years back at IITD, they will get a monthly stipend of Rs 45,000.

Additionally, they will receive a relocation grant of A$5200 to facilitate travel between Delhi and Brisbane. They will receive one-policy overseas student health cover during their second year in Brisbane, and Indian students will not have to pay for UQ tuition. However, for the year they spend at UQ, they will have to pay A$324 Student Services and Amenities Fee.

Tuition fees for IIT Delhi will be applicable throughout the course of study. During their time at either institution, students will be entitled to all benefits offered to full-time PhD students.

Moreover, as per IIT Delhi's existing policy for PhD students, students will receive a House Rent Allowance while studying at IITD if they do not reside in campus housing.