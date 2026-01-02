IIT Bombay Releases CEED 2026 Admit Cards With Exam Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) has released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of CEED 2026 to download the admit card. The deadline for the same is January 18, 2026. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 8, 2026.

The CEED 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2026 from 9 am-12 noon. This examination will comprise of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. Part-A will be conducted from 9 am to 10 am followed by Part-B from 10 am to 12 noon.

The results for the exam will be announced on March 4, 2026. Students who qualify must apply to the respective institutes for admission and fulfil other requirements, such as tests and/or interviews, of the respective institutes to become eligible for admission.

The Common Entrance Exam for Design is conducted to assess the candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills, logical reasoning, creativity, communication and problem solving. The exam is conducted by IIT Bombay as a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.