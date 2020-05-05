IIT Bombay Professor Receives Young Career Award In Nano Science And Technology 2020

Professor Saurabh Lodha from Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay, has received the Young Career Award in Nano Science and Technology for the year 2020 instituted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

This award recognises his pioneering contributions in the development of logic transistor technologies beyond silicon and nano-electronic devices based on two-dimensional Van der Waals materials, a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

Prof Lodha's recent work in the area of advanced transistors has been driven by strong industry partnerships.

He has worked closely with Applied Materials Inc., one of world's largest semiconductor equipment manufacturers, for the last eight years on technological challenges plaguing beyond-silicon transistors- the workhorse device that fuels over 90% of all electronics.

Specifically, the statement added that, he has developed new materials and processes to improve the thermal stability and reliability of the heart of the transistor- its thin gate dielectric, to lower the resistance of metal contacts to the transistor and also to achieve higher levels of electrical impurities while keeping leakage currents under check.

These advances help future electronic devices such as mobile phones, servers, desktops and laptops, to perform tasks faster, consume less power, and last longer with lower failure rates.

Prof Lodha's work has not only been presented at top device conferences across the globe but has also been incorporated in semiconductor equipment for advanced transistor technologies.

Besides working on advanced transistors that run computing and communication electronics, Prof Lodha's group has also been working with recently discovered 'flat' two-dimensional materials analogous to graphene.

Prof. Lodha, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and Purdue University, USA, plans to leverage the capabilities and expertise in his group for developing power electronic transistors based on wide bandgap semiconductors such as silicon carbide and gallium oxide.

