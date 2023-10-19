IIT Bombay Invites Applications For The Post Of Director, Check Details

IIT Bombay.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications for the post of director of the institute. Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in a prescribed format to the Ministry of Education by November 30, 2023.



The envelope containing the application form should be inscribed with the following information in bold- 'APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DIRECTOR,IIT BOMBAY'. One copy of the application also needs to be sent electronically.



The application details were announced on the official website of the Ministry of Education.



Eligibility

A candidate holding a PhD degree with a minimum of five years of administrative experience is eligible to apply for the post. The person should be a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering. However, in exceptional cases, candidates with Science, Mathematics or Management degrees may also be considered.



Only candidates with outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience as a professor in a reputed engineering or technology Institute or university can apply. The candidate should have also guided PhD students.



The applicant should not be more than 60 years of age on the last date of receipt of the applications.



Pay

The post carries a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 which is revised every month. There are also additional allowances as per rules.



The appointment will be made on contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, as per usual terms and conditions.



The application typed in the prescribed format along with enclosures may be sent by Registered/Speed Post to The Under Secretary (TS 1), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 428 "C" Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi -110001.