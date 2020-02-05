IIT Bombay Invites Application For FOSSEE (MHRD) Summer Fellowship 2020

IIT Bombay has invited application for FOSSEE (MHRD) Summer Fellowship 2020

IIT Bombay has announced Summer Fellowship 2020 under the FOSSEE (MHRD) Project. The Fellowship is open to college students of all streams and degree levels. The last date to register for the fellowship is February 25, 2020 and the last date to submit application is March 7, 2020.

Along with the application for the fellowship, applicants have to submit a 'screening task' on any two topics out of the topics given on the website.

For the topics under: "Tasks which require proposal and acceptance", the participants have to first make a proposal and submit the tasks only after the acceptance of the proposal. For the topics mentioned under "Tasks which do not require proposal and acceptance", the participants have to directly submit the task without any proposal.

The tasks would take about a month to complete hence interested candidates should start the application process as soon as possible.

The completed tasks will be reviewed by the domain experts in the FOSSEE team. After the review, the selected participants will be called for the fellowship at IIT Bombay.

If a participant selects a task under "Tasks that require submitting a proposal and accepting it" and has completed it, then the participant will be eligible for honorarium and certificate.

FOSSEE works on the promotion and development of Free/Libre and Open Source Software in education and is funded by the National Mission on Education through ICT, MHRD, Government of India.

