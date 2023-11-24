IIT BHU Invites Job Applications For Assistant Professor, Salary Rs 1.67 Lakh

IIT BHU Varanasi.

IIT BHU Varanasi has invited online applications from well qualified and meritorious Indians and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor. Candidates who wish to apply for the job can visit the official website of IIT BHU to register.

The applications are invited for positions at various departments such as Architecture, Planning and Designing, Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Technology, Civil Engineering , Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.

The applications for faculty positions can also be filled by Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign Nationals for contractual appointments up to five years. The post will then be renewed further based on performance.

Eligibility

For the post of Assistant Professor Grade-I, candidates with PhD first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch are eligible to apply. The candidates should have a very good academic record throughout and must also have at least three years teaching, research, industrial experience. The experience should be in a reputed organisation.

For Assistant Professor Grade-II, candidates having PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch, with a very good academic record throughout are eligible to apply. The candidates should have demonstrated strong research capabilities in terms of publications in reputed peer reviewed journals of good impact factor and/or patents.

Remuneration

The post of Assistant Professor Grade-I is entitled for a salary of Rs 1,01,500-Rs 1,67,400. While the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II will receive a salary of Rs 57,700-Rs 98,200.

There is no last date for submission of online forms since this is a rolling advertisement. However, the processing of applications will be done by the departments as per the cut off date fixed the Institute.