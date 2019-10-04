IIT Aspirants Stage Protest Demanding M.Tech Fee Hike Roll Back

The HRD Ministry has clarified on last Sunday that the hike will not impact existing students.

A protest by IIT M.Tech aspirants is currently underway here against the HRD Ministry decision to hike fees at Indian Institutes of Technology. Students under the banner of All India Engineering Student Council said the hike will be an excess burden on serious students which count to 50% of total admitted students "which surely is a large number and government cannot be ignorant towards those who want to pursue their career through M.Tech". Officials have defended the fee hike decision saying the move will reduce dropouts in the premier technological and engineering institutes in the country.

"This step compels most students to take more loans, thus will discourage most students to choose M Tech in IITs. Rather they will choose any private institute where they'll get stipend as AICTE came with an explanation that they will continue to give stipend in private colleges," a tweet from the protesting students said.

The IIT Council led by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on last Friday approved a proposal to hike the fee of the masters programme and bring it to the level of the B.Tech courses.

The decision was taken on recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms on M.Tech programme in IITs.

MHRD has decided to impose a 900% hike on M Tech programs across all IITs. Engineering students all around India are coming to Delhi to protest against governments decision. We have decided to protest at JANTAR MANTAR on 4th October from 11 am. #mtechfeeshike#engineersatjantar - All India Engineering Student Council (@AllIndiaEngine1) October 3, 2019

It said the hike will be applicable on fresh admissions only and "needy students" will be provided necessary financial support.

"There is no fee hike for the existing students. For new admissions, hike will be gradual over a period of three years or more, as will be decided by the respective Board of Governors of IITs," the Human Resource Development Ministry said in a statement.

"All concessions and scholarships for SC/ST/OBC and others will continue without change. The fee hike will discourage non-serious students, who after a few months of stay in IITs, leave the programme midway to take up employment or to prepare for competitive exams," it added.

"The fee for the M.Tech. programmes in IITs have not been revised for a long time whereas the cost per student has gone up substantially. No student will be deprived of opportunity for education because of weak financial condition," the ministry said.

