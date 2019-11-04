IISER To Hold Two-Day Consultation Meeting On National Mission On Quantum Technologies

Two-day consultation meeting at IISER on National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications

A two-day consultation meeting is being held by the IISER here from Tuesday as part of the process of framing a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications by the Department of Science and Technology.

The meeting will be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research's (IISER) permanent campus at Maruthamala near Vithura, a press release said.

Several prominent scientists and experts working in the fields of quantum computing, quantum communication and other quantum technologies are expected to attend the meeting.

Mission director Dr K Murali Mohan and other officials from the Department of Science and Technology will also be attending, according to the release.

