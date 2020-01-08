IIT Guwahati, IISER Among 'Top 50 Young Universities In Chemistry'

IIT Guwahati, IISER have been ranked among the 'Top 50 Young Universities in Chemistry'

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has been ranked among the 'Top 50 young universities in Chemistry' in 2019. The Institute is placed at 20th rank with 17.30 as the Fractional Count 2018 and 19 Article Count 2018 in the subject.

Speaking about the achievement of the Institute, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, Research and Development are an integral part of the activities of the Institute and IIT Guwahati conducts world class research along with its regular academic programmes under all the Departments and the academic Centres. The position of IIT Guwahati in this ranking resonates with our vision of taking the Institute from being a 'Tower of Excellence' to a 'Network of Excellence.' The Institute is committed to work in this direction so that we can extend our contribution towards the development of our nation."

SUBJECT COUNT SHARE Physical Sciences 36 8.62 Chemistry 27 22.08 Life Sciences 2 0.39

The above table includes counts of research outputs for IIT Guwahati published between 1st October 2018 and 30th September 2019 that have been considered.

These were independently tracked by the Nature Index and summarized. The output share from Chemistry was the highest with 22.08 followed by Physical Sciences at 8.62 and Life Sciences at 0.39.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the only IIT to be featured in this list which also includes a total of 08 Institutes from India, 13 from China, 06 from Australia, 05 from South Korea, 03 from Germany, 02 each from France, Spain and United states, 01 each from Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Other Indian institutes featured in the list include IISER Bhopal at 12th position, IISER Pune at 14th position, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) at 17th position, IISER Kolkata at 27th position, IISER Thiruvananthapuram at 38th position, and Homi Bhabha National Institute at 39th position.

The Nature Index tracks the affiliations of high-quality scientific articles and updates the research database monthly.

