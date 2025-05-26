IISER IAT Answer Key 2025 Released, Objection Window To Open Soon

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to IISERs, including IISER Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati, can download the answer key by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in.

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1. Visit the IISER admissions website, iiseradmission.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'IAT 2025 Answer Key'

Step 3. View the answer key on the next page

Step 4. Download and print it for future reference



The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is conducted to screen candidates for admission to the five-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) and four-year BS degree programs.

The entrance exam is held in computer-based mode at multiple centres across the country. The test duration is 180 minutes and consists of 60 multiple-choice questions - 15 each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Only one option is correct for each question.

IISER IAT Answer Key 2025: Application Process

Admission to IISERs is through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT), a computer-based test. Eligible candidates will participate in online counselling, where they will indicate their IISER preferences after the results are declared.

Admission offers are based on seat availability, IAT rank, preferences, and category. Candidates can accept or reject offers and must pay a seat acceptance fee - Rs. 35,000 for General/EWS/OBC-NCL/PwD/KM and Rs. 17,500 for SC/ST - to confirm their seat.

Students are advised to check the official website of IISER to get regular updates regarding the admission process.