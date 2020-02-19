IISc Bengaluru Among Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies Ranking

11 Indian institutes are in the top 100 list.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), situated in Bengaluru, has been ranked 16 in the Time Higher Education Emerging Economies University ranking 2020. The list includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange's FTSE Group as "advanced emerging", "secondary emerging" or "frontier". India comes in the "secondary emerging" category. Institutions are judged on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has expressed happiness over the performance of Indian institutes in the world ranking. "We are proud to announce that @iitbombay, @iitdelhi, @IITKgp along with other Indian #highereducation institutions have claimed a spot in 'Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020," he has tweeted.

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 19, 2020

IISc shares the rank list with 55 other Indian institutions. Overall, 533 universities, 100 up from last year, from 47 countries have been included in the Time Higher Education Emerging Economies University ranking 2020.

The other top three Indian institutes in the list are IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, which have been ranked 32 and 34, respectively, globally.

IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee and IIT Indore are among top 38, 58 and 61 universities in emerging economies.

IIT Madras and IIT Ropar have shared the 63rd spot globally.

The Emerging Economies University Rankings were launched in 2014. This year, seven of top 10 universities are from China. India is second in the list based on the number of institutes representing in the list.

Brazil, Russian Federation, Taiwan, Turkey are trailing in the number of institutions in the ranking.

