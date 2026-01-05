IIMC Invites Applications For PhD Programme 2025-26, Apply Online Now

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications for its PhD programme. Candidates can visit the official website of IIMC to apply.

A total of 22 seats, including 18 full-time and four part-time are open for the programme, which covers journalism, mass communication, digital media, advertising, public relations, strategic communication, political communication, film studies, and development communication.

The application window will close on January 30 and the course will start on April 1, 2026.

The application cost is Rs 2,500 for General category candidates, Rs 1,500 for OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PWD candidates, and $100 for overseas applicants. The charge is not refundable and must be paid online.

PhD Admission Criteria:

Eligibility (Full-time):

Master's degree in Journalism, Mass Communication, or allied fields with minimum 55 per cent marks, OR

Four-year Bachelor's degree with research with minimum 75 per centmarks

UGC NET qualified in Mass Communication and Journalism

Eligibility (Part-time):

Same academic qualifications as full-time

Currently employed

Minimum 3 years of professional experience in relevant fields

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer required

Selection Process (Full-time):

No entrance examination

Direct shortlisting based on UGC NET qualification

Interview conducted for shortlisted candidates

Merit Calculation:

70 per centweightage: UGC NET percentile

30 per cent weightage: Interview performance

Selection Process (Part-time PhD):

Offline entrance examination at IIMC Delhi

UGC NET-qualified candidates exempted from the entrance test

Interview for shortlisted candidates

Final Merit Weightage:

70%: Entrance test score or UGC NET score

30%: Interview performance

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIMC for the application procedure and more details.