IIMC Invites Applications For PhD Programme 2025-26, Apply Online Now

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications for its PhD programme. Candidates can visit the official website of IIMC to apply.
A total of 22 seats, including 18 full-time and four part-time are open for the programme, which covers journalism, mass communication, digital media, advertising, public relations, strategic communication, political communication, film studies, and development communication.
The application window will close on January 30 and the course will start on April 1, 2026.
The application cost is Rs 2,500 for General category candidates, Rs 1,500 for OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PWD candidates, and $100 for overseas applicants. The charge is not refundable and must be paid online.
PhD Admission Criteria:
Eligibility (Full-time):
- Master's degree in Journalism, Mass Communication, or allied fields with minimum 55 per cent marks, OR
- Four-year Bachelor's degree with research with minimum 75 per centmarks
- UGC NET qualified in Mass Communication and Journalism
Eligibility (Part-time):
- Same academic qualifications as full-time
- Currently employed
- Minimum 3 years of professional experience in relevant fields
- No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer required
Selection Process (Full-time):
- No entrance examination
- Direct shortlisting based on UGC NET qualification
- Interview conducted for shortlisted candidates
Merit Calculation:
- 70 per centweightage: UGC NET percentile
- 30 per cent weightage: Interview performance
Selection Process (Part-time PhD):
- Offline entrance examination at IIMC Delhi
- UGC NET-qualified candidates exempted from the entrance test
- Interview for shortlisted candidates
Final Merit Weightage:
- 70%: Entrance test score or UGC NET score
- 30%: Interview performance
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIMC for the application procedure and more details.