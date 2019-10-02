IIM Udaipur Is The Youngest Indian Management Institute In QS 2020 Ranking

IIM Udaipur's flagship two-year MBA program is now in the 101+ category.

IIM Udaipur has been featured in the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) ranking and is the youngest management institutes in India to be on the list. "It is a matter of pride for IIMU's program to receive this global recognition. It is an endorsement of our accomplished faculty, our talented students and exceptional alumni. We look forward to continuing to grow and build on our solid relationship with partners in all sectors of Indian industry", said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

The QS MIM rankings evaluate schools on employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership and class & faculty diversity.

"Being in the top 129 programmes is an important milestone for a young institute like IIM Udaipur and confirms that it's on its way to attaining the long-term objective of becoming a globally recognised management institute," said Pankaj Patel, IIM Udaipur Chairman.

Last year, IIM Udaipur became the youngest Indian institute to receive the AACSB accreditation (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and joined the elite group of 5 per cent of the world's B-schools, he said.

"These achievements are a testimony to IIMU's approach and practices which are comparable to the best management institutions in the world," the Chairman added.

Along with the well-established two year MBA, IIM Udaipur's doctoral-level Ph.D. program, and the one year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management, the Institute has recently launched the first-ever one year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management for experienced professionals which will be starting in April 2020.

IIM Udaipur's flagship two-year MBA program is now in the 101+ category among the global 129 programs from 28 countries.

