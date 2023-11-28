IIM Shillong Invites Applications For Finance Manager, Salary Rs 1.23 Lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has invited applications for the post of Joint General Manager (Finance). Interested and eligible candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website. Applications submitted online through the Recruitment Portal along with hard copies of documents/certificates will only be considered for further scrutiny.

Eligibility

Candidates who are fellow or Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India are eligible to apply for the post.

The candidates need to have a minimum 15 years of experience in Group-A post in Pay Level-11 or 10 years in Pay Level 12 in government/ Public Sector undertaking or equivalent in Industry having knowledge of government Financial Accounting, Taxation, Audit rules and procedures.

The candidate must not be more than 55 years as on the last date of publication of the advertisement.

Remuneration

The job will be entitled to a salary for Level-13 with Initial Basic Pay of Rs 1,23,100.

Job role

The candidate will be responsible for the overall in charge of Finance and Accounts Office at the institute. He or she will manage the accounts, disbursement, investment, statutory auditing, prepare budget estimates and tax and other statutory requirements or any other responsibilities as assigned.

All candidates are required to print out the online application form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the self-attested documents including all educational qualification certificates, mark sheets, all experience certificates as declared in the application form, proof of Date of Birth, Caste certificate, one recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the photo. The documents should reach the Shillong office before January 10, 2024.