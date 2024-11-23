Advertisement

IIMs Offer Executive Courses For Professionals With Fees Above Rs 1 Lakh

With their focus on specialised knowledge and skill enhancement, these IIM short courses cater to industry professionals seeking leadership and operational excellence.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIMs Offer Executive Courses For Professionals With Fees Above Rs 1 Lakh
For 2025, several IIMs have introduced short-duration programmes, with fees surpassing Rs 1 lakh.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), renowned for their excellence in management education and industry engagement, offer a variety of programmes, including short-term certificate courses. These courses are tailored for professionals with substantial work experience and qualifications, aiming to enhance their expertise in specific fields.

For 2025, several IIMs have introduced short-duration programmes, with fees surpassing Rs 1 lakh.

IIM Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is offering a four-day course titled "Understanding Bhagavad Gita: A Journey Towards Leadership Excellence". Scheduled from January 27 to January 30, the course costs Rs 1,36,000 plus GST, though early bird registration reduces it to Rs 1,26,480.

Another IIM-A programme, "Mergers, Acquisitions, and Restructuring", designed for senior executives and business strategists, runs from February 10 to February 15. The fee for this programme is Rs 1,91,250.

Other high-cost offerings from IIM-A include "Managing Startups" (March 3-7) priced at Rs 2 lakh and "Warehouse Design and Management" (February 10-15) at Rs 1,70,000. Both offer discounted rates for early registrations.

Meanwhile, IIM Lucknow presents relatively affordable short-term programmes. A five-day course titled "Marketing Strategies for Business Success in the Insurance Sector" costs Rs 85,000 for residential participants and Rs 80,000 for non-residential. Additionally, three-day programmes like "Digital Sales Excellence" and "Digital Marketing: Strategy and Application" cost Rs 60,000 and Rs 57,000, depending on accommodation preferences.

With their focus on specialised knowledge and skill enhancement, these IIM short courses cater to industry professionals seeking leadership and operational excellence.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Institutes Of Management, IIMs Executive Courses For Professionals, Education News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com