IIMs Offer Executive Courses For Professionals With Fees Above Rs 1 Lakh

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), renowned for their excellence in management education and industry engagement, offer a variety of programmes, including short-term certificate courses. These courses are tailored for professionals with substantial work experience and qualifications, aiming to enhance their expertise in specific fields.

For 2025, several IIMs have introduced short-duration programmes, with fees surpassing Rs 1 lakh.

IIM Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is offering a four-day course titled "Understanding Bhagavad Gita: A Journey Towards Leadership Excellence". Scheduled from January 27 to January 30, the course costs Rs 1,36,000 plus GST, though early bird registration reduces it to Rs 1,26,480.

Another IIM-A programme, "Mergers, Acquisitions, and Restructuring", designed for senior executives and business strategists, runs from February 10 to February 15. The fee for this programme is Rs 1,91,250.

Other high-cost offerings from IIM-A include "Managing Startups" (March 3-7) priced at Rs 2 lakh and "Warehouse Design and Management" (February 10-15) at Rs 1,70,000. Both offer discounted rates for early registrations.

Meanwhile, IIM Lucknow presents relatively affordable short-term programmes. A five-day course titled "Marketing Strategies for Business Success in the Insurance Sector" costs Rs 85,000 for residential participants and Rs 80,000 for non-residential. Additionally, three-day programmes like "Digital Sales Excellence" and "Digital Marketing: Strategy and Application" cost Rs 60,000 and Rs 57,000, depending on accommodation preferences.

With their focus on specialised knowledge and skill enhancement, these IIM short courses cater to industry professionals seeking leadership and operational excellence.