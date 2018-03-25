Develop Into Managerial Leaders Who Foresee Future: Vice President At IIM Rohtak Convocation

The Vice President advised the students to not be content with merely 'managing' well but must learn to lead. He further said that institutes like IIM Rohtak produce Business Managers, Leaders who have the wisdom and courage to reform the institutions, business corporations and government. With this enabling policy framework, I am sure the IIMs will strive to innovate and grow even further, he added.
The Vice President said that institutes like, IIM Rohtak should work with businesses and policy makers to provide excellent education and promote research for the benefit of the society. He further said that students must adapt to new situations in the corporate world as they evolve and emerge. The world of learning and the world of work are changing very rapidly and you need to be ever alert, ever agile, he added.
Remembering Mahatma Gandhiji, the Vice President asked students to shun: "Knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity." Your actions in private and public life must be guided by a moral and ethical compass, he added.
Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Education Minister of Haryana, Ram Bilas Sharma, Finance Minister of Haryana Capt. Abhimanyu Singh, and Manish Grover, Minister of Haryana for Co- operation, printing and urban bodies.
In all, 154 students from PGP and FPM program were convocated.
Vice President of India inaugurated the new campus of IIM Rohtak spread across 200 acres. Phase I of the campus is completed with the state-of- the-art academic block, administrative block, 13 student hostels with all modern amenities, seminar hall, shopping complex and residential accommodation for faculty and staff.
Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak said that 69,000 Sq. metre of the campus has been constructed in less than a year in below the estimated budget. He also mentioned that IIM Rohtak has been ranked best in management research among second and third generation IIM's.
"There was a threefold increase in the faculty size in last one year with the best gender ratio. Institute also increased the batch size by 67%," he said.
Comments
Click here for more Education News