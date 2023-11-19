IIM Lucknow Seeks Applications For 2-Year MBA For Working Professionals

IIM Lucknow MBA course for working professionals will be held on the institute's Noida campus.

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) is currently accepting applications for a two-year MBA programme designed for working executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals, with classes held on alternate weekends. Interested individuals can submit their applications through the official website at iiml.ac.in/wmp-instructions. The deadline for application submission is November 20. The Management for Working Executives (PGPWE) programme will be held on the institute's Noida campus.





To qualify, applicants need a bachelor's degree in any discipline and a minimum of three years of full-time work experience. Admission requires a valid GMAT/GRE, CAT, or GATE score, or candidates can choose to take the PGPWE entrance exam on December 17 at IIM Lucknow's Noida Campus. Shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo a writing ability test and a personal interview.

The programme offers elective courses in Decision Sciences, Business Environment, Communication, Marketing Management, and more. An exceptional feature is a two-week international immersive experience at a leading European business school, providing insight into global management challenges.

There are three terms in the second year of the PGPWE programme and four terms in the first. Selected applicants will arrive on Friday afternoon and leave on Sunday evening to attend classes at the IIM Lucknow Noida Campus on alternating weekends. Seven visits spread over three months make up each term, offering a variety of electives in addition to general topics, including Designing Work Organisation and Management Information Systems.

