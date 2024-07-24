Check IIM Lucknow's Admission Policy For MBA Entrepreneurship And Innovation

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has released the admission policy for MBA (Entrepreneurship and Innovation) Programme for batch 2024-26.

Candidates aspiring for admission into the course must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline as per the requirements of eligibility of Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs. To apply for the programme, candidates must have valid CAT 2023 score or GMAT score taken after January 1, 2022.

Initial shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on minimum CAT/GMAT scores. Applicants belonging to the General category will be required to have a CAT score of 90, candidates from the EWS and NC-OBC category need to score 82, SC candidates must have a score of 65 and ST and PwD candidates must have 60. Candidates from General category having a GMAT score of 660 are eligible for applying to the MBA programme. EWS and NC-OBC category students must have a GMAT score of 640, Candidates from SC and ST category are required to have 620 and 600.

Only those candidates who have scored the above mentioned percentile will be considered for further evaluation. The composite scores in the next stage will be computed based on marks scored in class 12, graduation, work experience and diversity factor.

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to make a short presentation of maximum five minutes duration on their business plan at the start of the interview. The minimum requirement for getting a pass in interview is 18 out of 60 marks.