IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Grade 1, 2 Assistant Professor, Check Details

IIM Lucknow.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor. The openings have been announced in Grade 1 and 2 in branches relating to Human Resource Management, Marketing, Strategic Management, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology & Systems and Decision Sciences (Statistics).

Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website by November 7, 2023.

Eligibility

A PhD holder scoring a first class at the preceding degree or equivalent is eligible to apply. The candidate must have an exceptional academic record throughout.

For those willing to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Grade 1 must have an additional three years of teaching, research or professional experience as on the date of application. Candidates must have demonstrated research capabilities by having published research in reputed journals and conferences. The candidate will initially be placed in academic level 12 and on satisfactory completion of 3 years of service as Assistant Professor Grade 1, she would move to academic level 13A1.

Candidates who are not eligible for the post of Assistant Professor Grade 1 may be appointed as Assistant Professor Grade 2. At the entry level the aspirant may be placed in the academic level 10 or 11 with appropriate pay based on post PhD experience. After 3 years in academic level 10 and 11 together, the candidate may be brought on regular position as Assistant Professor Grade 1 in academic level 12.

Pay

The pay band for Assistant Professor Grade 1, Academic Level 12 ranges between Rs 1,01,500 to Rs 1,67,400. The pay for Assistant Professor Grade 2, Academic Level 10 ranges between Rs 57,700 to Rs 98,200. The pay for Academic Level 11 is Rs 68,900 to Rs 1,17,200.

Apart from this, the faculty members of the Institute are also entitled for faculty development allowance of Rs 1 lakh per year to procure various items required for their academic and research activities. The faculty members will receive liberal grant that is provided to participate in national as well as international conferences. They are allowed to participate every year in two national conferences. Besides this, a grant of Rs 5 lakh in a block of three years is provided to each faculty member for attending international conferences.