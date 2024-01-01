IIM Lucknow Hiring Junior Assistant For Admission Office, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Noida Campus has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the position of Junior Assistant For Admissions Office on contract basis for a period of 11 months.

Candidates having a graduate degree from a UGC recognised university/Institute of repute, with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for the post. Having knowledge of computer operations, good written and oral communication skills in English language and minimum three years work experience after graduation preferably in IIMs/IITs or higher educational institutions are mandatory requirements for the role.

The job role will be entitled for a salary of Rs 30,000-35,000 per month. The age of the candidates applying for the job must not be more than 30 years.

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application form on or before January 15, 2024 (5 pm) through the Google Form link.

The selection process involves written test and interview. The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce all original certificates, degrees and other documents pertaining to their educational/professional qualifications, work experience, age etc. for verification purposes at the time of the final selection process.