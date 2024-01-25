IIM Lucknow Hiring Chief Administrative Officer, Salary Rs 2.15 Lakh

IIM Lucknow has invited applications for the post of Chief Administrative Officer on contract basis. The job will initially be for a period of one year which can get extended for a further period of two years based on the performance of the candidate and the requirement at the institute.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for further details. The last date for filling the application forms is February 12, 2024.

Candidates not more than 62 years of age having a work experience of at least 15 years in planning and driving an institute's administrative activities are eligible to apply for the post. The applicant must also have a Postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute or Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant/ Company Secretary with good academic records.

The job role will require the candidate to lead and guide the various departmental heads in their day-to-day activities and to coordinate with the academic and administrative activities. The person will also be responsible in organising meetings and take follow ups. He/She has to manage funds, drive budgets and automate processes.

The salary for the job role will be between Rs 1,23,100- 2,15,900.

Candidates shortlisted for the job based on the applications will be called for interview. The date for interview will be communicated later to the candidates.