IIM CAT 2024 Results To Be Released Soon, Check Details

IIM CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is soon expected to release the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once it is announced. They will be required to enter their registration number and password.

IIM CAT 2024: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Go to the CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CAT Score Card 2024 Download" link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: The CAT score 2024 will be displayed on the screen

IIM Calcutta had earlier released the answer key for the exam. Candidates who wished to raise objections against any answer in the key were given the option to do so until December 5, 2024. The final results will be prepared after evaluating the objections raised regarding the provisional key.

Applicants who pass CAT 2024 will be eligible for flagship and executive programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other MBA colleges. The exam was conducted in test centers spread across approximately 170 cities. As per the official website, IIMs implemented additional security measures for the examination, including the use of mobile jammers at select locations.

CAT 2024 was held on November 24, 2024, in 389 exam centers across the country. A total of 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which nearly 2.93 lakh appeared. The exam recorded an overall attendance of 89 percent.