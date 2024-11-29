Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Response Sheet Out, Check What's Next

CAT 2024 Response Sheet: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 response sheet on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official website. The examination was held on November 24, 2024, in three sessions across 170 cities nationwide.

The session timings were as follows:

Slot 1: 8.30am to 10.30am

Slot 2: 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Slot 3: 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Candidates dissatisfied with the answer key can raise objections within the specified window by paying a processing fee.



Steps To Download IIM CAT 2024 Response Sheet:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Log in using the required credentials.

View and download the response sheet.

Save the document and take a printout for future reference.

For further details, refer to the official website.

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs.