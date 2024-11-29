Advertisement

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Response Sheet Out, Check What's Next

IIM CAT 2024 Response Sheet: The examination was held on November 24, 2024, in three sessions across 170 cities nationwide.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Response Sheet Out, Check What's Next
CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs.

CAT 2024 Response Sheet: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 response sheet on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key by visiting the official website. The examination was held on November 24, 2024, in three sessions across 170 cities nationwide.

The session timings were as follows:

Slot 1: 8.30am to 10.30am
Slot 2: 12.30pm to 2.30pm
Slot 3: 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Candidates dissatisfied with the answer key can raise objections within the specified window by paying a processing fee.

Also Read | CAT 2024: All You Need To Know About This Year's Changes

Steps To Download IIM CAT 2024 Response Sheet:

  • Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.
  • Log in using the required credentials.
  • View and download the response sheet.
  • Save the document and take a printout for future reference.
  • For further details, refer to the official website.

Direct link to check CAT 2024 response sheet

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CAT 2024 Response Sheet, CAT 2024 Answer Sheet, CAT 2024 Answer Sheet Released
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com