CAT 2024 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, will release the provisional answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 tomorrow. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1. Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. Locate and click on the CAT 2024 Answer Key link on the homepage

Step 3. Upon clicking, a new page will appear on your screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click the Submit button

Step 5. After entering the details, the answer key will be displayed on your screen

Step 6. Download the answer key for future reference

The official notification reads: "Candidates who have successfully completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website, using the CAT application login ID and password. This facility is available only during the below-specified time window."

The objection management window will open on December 3, 2024, at 6pm and will close on December 5, 2024, at 11.55pm.

The final results will be announced after evaluating the objections raised during this window. The CAT results are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2025.

Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The exam was conducted in test centers spread across approximately 170 cities. As per the official website, IIMs implemented additional security measures for the examination, including the use of mobile jammers at select locations.