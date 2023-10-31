IIM Calcutta Invites Applications For Professor Of Practice

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has invited applications for 'Professor of Practice' positions from highly experienced and accomplished management professionals.

Professors of Practice are expected to promote industry-institute linkages through a wide range of activities, including participation in executive education, supporting IIMC's various centres and programmes, resource generation and consulting assignments. The candidate will also be expected to identify industry needs and coordinate and develop cutting edge courses to be conducted by the institute.

Eligibility

The candidate must have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with preferably 15 years of service/experience at a senior level. He/she should preferably be below the age of 65 years on the date of the advertisement. The candidate must ideally hold a Master's/PhD degree in any discipline (or equivalent professional qualification) from an Institute of national or international repute.

In the case of candidates with significant senior level experience in the industry, her/his domain knowledge should be of significant value and possession of a Master's/PhD may not be considered an essential condition in such cases.

Pay

The selected candidate will be paid Rs 1,20,000 per month subject to 15 (equivalent) hours of engagement per month. Engagement is defined as involvement in degree/diploma teaching, executive education and external consulting as per the norms prevailing in the Institute. However, she/he will be paid for additional hours spent in teaching, executive and/or funding opportunities, or by working with faculty to identify consulting projects and/or develop innovative training programmes that would benefit industry and/or government entities.

This is a contractual appointment and duration of appointment will be for one year. The contract may be renewed based on performance of the candidate up to a maximum of 3 years from the date of initial engagement.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by January 1, 2024. For further details, they can visit the official website of the institute.