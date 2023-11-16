IIM Bangalore To Conduct Exam For Admission To PhD Course On January 25, Check Details To Apply

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will conduct IIMB exam on November 19, for slot 1 of doctoral programme (PhD) in management. The registrations for the PhD course slot 2 exam will conclude on January 25, 2024 and exam will be held on January 28, according to the official website of IIM Bangalore.



The online test will be conducted on March 1 and 2, 2024. The interview date for the IIMB campus is scheduled for March 14 and 16, 2024. The notification for the shortlist of the students will be out on February 15, 2024.



The application fee for applying to one area is Rs 1,000, for two it's Rs 1,500.



The main objectives of the doctoral programme in management at IIM Bangalore are to provide rigorous training in cutting edge inter-disciplinary management research. The doctoral programme in management is a five-year full-time programme leading to a PhD degree in management.



Candidate applying for the programme must have a Master's degree or a five-year Integrated Master's degree (obtained after completing higher secondary schooling in 10+2 pattern) in any discipline. Apart from this, candidates having a Post Graduate Diploma or any professional qualification such as CA, ICWA, CS or a four-year or eight-semesters Bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply for the PhD programme.



Shortlisted candidates will be notified by February 15, 2024. The interviews of the candidates will be expected to be completed by March 7-9, 2024.