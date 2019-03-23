IIM Bangalore 44th Annual Convocation: 625 Students Graduate, 24 Awarded Ph.D

IIM Bangalore Convocation, 625 Students Graduate, 24 Awarded PhD

In its 44th annual convocation ceremony, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has conferred graduate degrees to 625 students. Ph.D has been awarded to 24 doctoral scholars. On the eve of the convocation ceremony, the Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) 2019 were awarded to Lakshmi Kaul, Hitesh Oberoi and Rajkumar D. Professor G Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore and Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Former Revenue Secretary, Govt. of India gave the awards to the deserving candidates.

The Distinguishes Alumni Award, instituted in 2007, is given to the alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field of endeavour - be it industry, management, entrepreneurship, research, academia or social service.

A total of eight students have been awarded gold medals this year.

In PGP, Ayush Gupta, Arjun Singh and Vaibhav Singh received the gold medals for first rank, second rank and best all round performance, respectively. Indranil Paul has received the gold medal for first rank in EPGP programme. Sukanya P and Hariram Thirukarugavur Ramesh have received gold medals for first rank and all round performance in PGPEM programme.

Congratulating the graduating students, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chair, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore said, "I am sure there are great takeaways from your time here. Make us proud of your achievements, but also give back to society. And continue your association with your alma mater."

In her speech Chief Guest of the convocation ceremony Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former Chairman, State Bank of India said, "You must keep challenging yourself; have a proper estimation of your capabilities; keep learning; have not only depth of knowledge but breadth of coverage as well. Most of all, in this quest for success, do not forget to be kind and passionate." Ms Bhattacharya recollected incidents from her own life and career, while she addressed the students on 'Setting up for Success'.

The Director, Professor G. Raghuram, went on to say that IIM Bangalore's doctoral programme has set a record by graduating the maximum number of 24 this year. "Out of 279 graduated doctoral scholars over a nearly 40-year period, over 100 have graduated in the last five years," he added.

Out of the 625 graduates, 24 students are from the Fellow Programme in Management, 40 from the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management, 85 from the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 73 from the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, and 403 from the Post Graduate Programme in Management.

IIM Bangalore has bagged the top spot among Indian institutes, in the QS University Rankings 2019, for Business and Management Studies. The institute has received the top spot, by breaking into the global 51 to 100 range and within the top 15 in Asia. In the earlier two years, IIMB had been ranked second in India, amongst the top 25 institutes in Asia and in the global 101-150 range.

