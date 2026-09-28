IIIT Ranchi Student Gets Rs 1.25 Crore Package At Rubrik, Sets New Placement Record

A student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi has secured an annual package of Rs 1.25 crore at global technology company Rubrik, setting a new placement record for the institute.

Saksham, a Computer Science and Engineering student specialising in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, has been selected for the role of Technical Program Manager at Rubrik. According to the institute, this is the highest package offered to a student in the history of IIIT Ranchi.

From data science to a global tech company

During his time at IIIT Ranchi, Saksham developed a strong interest in computer science, data science and artificial intelligence. His academic background and interest in solving technical problems helped him prepare for opportunities in the technology sector.

His selection by Rubrik has given him an opportunity to work with a global technology company. Rubrik works in areas such as data security and cloud data management.

As a Technical Program Manager, Saksham will be involved in coordinating with technical teams, planning projects and helping ensure that complex projects are completed within the required timelines.

Credits family, teachers and mentors

Saksham credited his family, friends, teachers and mentors for supporting him throughout his journey. He said the achievement was a special and emotional moment for him and thanked everyone who continued to support him and believe in his abilities.

IIIT Ranchi Director Professor Rajeev Srivastava congratulated Saksham on the achievement and said his success was the result of hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Rs 1.25 crore offer marks a significant milestone in IIIT Ranchi's placement record and highlights the opportunities available to students specialising in areas such as data science and artificial intelligence.