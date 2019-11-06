IIIT Delhi Girl Bags Rs 1.4 Crore Placement

The Institute received 108 internship offers for BTech pre final batches students graduating in 2021.

IIIT Delhi completed the first phase of its placement process and the students from the batch graduating in 2020 have already received a total of 562 offers including 310 full time offers and 252 internship offers, which includes an international offer made by Facebook. A girl from its Computer Science department bagged the highest pay package of over Rs 1.45 crore and a couple of other students got pay packages close to Rs 43 lakh and Rs 33 lakh, according to an official release from Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi.

Currently the campus average compensation is rs.16.33 lakh and median is Rs.14.85 lakh inclusive of all Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs.

Some of the top companies which recruited from the campus include, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Wadhwani AI, WDC, Tower Research, HSBC MathWorks, Harmon Kardon, Reliance &Samsung R&D etc.

There would be more international and national offers coming in days to come as we still have second phase of placement taking place in December, said the release.

Apart from this the institute received 108 internship offers for BTech pre final batches students graduating in 2021.

Some of the top companies offering internship included NetApp (4), Nvidia (8), Tower Research (4), Adobe (4), Amazon (6), Google (6) and to top it all 1 international offer from Facebook London.

A B.Tech CSE 2021 batch student got an internship offer from Facebook London with a stipend of Rs. 3 lakh and 31 thousand and 4 B.Tech CSE 2021 batch students got internship offers from Tower Research on a stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh.

6 B.Tech CSE & CSAM 2021 batch students got internship offers from Google on a stipend of Rs. 93000, while Harmon Kardon made 7 full time offers to IIIT-Delhi students on a CTC of Rs. 15 Lakh.

IIIT Delhi was created as a State University by an act of Delhi Government (The IIIT Delhi Act, 2007) empowering it to do research and development, and grant degrees.

Established in 2008, the Institute has grown to be recognized as one of the most promising young institutions for education and research in India. The Institute is accredited 'A' grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and has been accorded 12-B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In recognition of its performance, QS University Ranking has ranked IIIT-Delhi 48 (in QS Ranking India) and 192 (in BRICS region) in 2019 ranking. NIRF also ranked IIIT-Delhi at number 55 this year.

