IIIT Bangalore Expands Global Ties With New Partnership With Polish University

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Poland's AGH University of Krakow to collaborate on research and academic activities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and other emerging fields.

The agreement was exchanged on October 23 during the Polish-Indian Business Meeting in Bengaluru, in the presence of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. It was signed by Professor Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, and Rao Maddukuri, Senior Advisor at AGH University of Krakow.

What Does The MoU Cover?

The agreement provides a framework for the two institutions to undertake joint research projects, develop academic programmes and exchange academic materials. It also includes provisions for academic mobility, which could allow students and faculty members to participate in exchange activities through international partnerships.

Other areas of cooperation include joint seminars, symposia, educational conferences and career guidance events. The institutions may also organise online and offline activities and provide opportunities for academic interaction through winter and summer schools.

What Does It Mean For Students?

The collaboration could give students and researchers opportunities to engage with an international academic community and explore research in emerging technology fields.

However, the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation. Details such as specific exchange programmes, eligibility criteria, application dates and the launch of joint courses have not been announced in the information available.

Professor Debabrata Das said the partnership would help expand research opportunities and allow students and faculty members to learn from each other's expertise.

Rao Maddukuri said the agreement would provide a platform for academic collaboration between institutions in India and Poland through joint initiatives, conferences and exchange activities. The two institutions will identify areas of mutual interest and explore collaborative activities under the agreement.