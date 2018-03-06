Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi: Commercial Pilot License Course Admission Details

IGRUA also offer BSc Aviation degree from Chhatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur along with the CPL training. Duration of the course is 3 years.
Candidates who have passed 10+2 in English, Maths and Physics with minimum 55% marks in Maths and Physics are eligible to apply. Those aspirants who belong to SC/ ST/ OBC categories need to have the same eligibility conditions; except that a minimum 50% mark is required in Maths and Physics to be eligible for the exam.
The training fee for the CPL course is Rs. 38 Lacs (Pending approval for revision to Rs. 40 lacs) payable in four quarterly installments in one year-Additional expenditure for about Rs. 1.50 Lac towards cost of Uniform, Study Material, Navigation Computer, Head Phones etc. The training fee and other expenditure is same for all category candidates.
IGRUA will select candidates on the basis of their performance in online written test, interview and Pilot aptitude test. 'The cut off marks for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be 5% less from the cut off marks secured by the last candidate in the General category.'
Travelling allowance will be provided to SC/ ST candidates. 'SC/ST candidates will be reimbursed only once 2nd class to and fro rail fare on production of tickets from their registered address to Raebareli to appear for Interview/Pilot Aptitude Test,' reads the official update.
