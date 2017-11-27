90 Jail Exam Centres For Inmates; IGNOU's Term End Examination To Commence From December 1 The Term End Examination (TEE) for December, 2017 of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to commence from the 1st December, 2017 and the hall tickets are available for download now.

New Delhi: The Term End Examination (TEE) for December, 2017 of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to commence from the 1st December, 2017 and will conclude on 23rd December, 2017. The University has established 855 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 90 centres in jail for jail inmates. IGNOU has issued



The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.



The students may download the Hall Tickets from the University website and appear in the examination.



The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.



Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University during the Examination. The mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.



Separate hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA & MCA for Term End practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2017 for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all theory examination centres are not activated for the conduct of practical examination. Students are advised to contact the centre superintendent and see the notice board for practical examination centre.



