IGNOU July 2025 Assignment Submission Deadline And Process For Students

Students who have enrolled in the Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2025 session are required to submit their assignments by October 30, 2025. Candidates can either submit the assignment online on the official website or through the offline mode at the regional center. They can either upload the assignment on the portal through the IGNOU website https://www.ignou.ac.in. The assignments can also be submitted offline at the study center.



IGNOU assigns 30 per cent weightage to the assignment. This implies around 30 per cent overall grade is calculated based on the assignments submitted by students for each course.



The students are required to submit handwritten assignments before the term-end examination (TEE). Students enrolled in various programmes such as BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MBA, and others are required to submit assignments as part of their coursework.



The university offers various distance learning courses at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Diploma, and Certificate level.

Steps to check the status of assignment:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website - www.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, visit the Student Support section.

Step 3: Click on Assignment Status / Submission Status.

Step 4: Enter your Enrollment Number and Program Code.

Step 5: Select the appropriate session (June or December 2025).

Step 6: Click on Submit to view your current assignment status.

The page will display details such as submission date, received status, and marks update.

If your marks are still not visible, it may take some more time in evaluation and uploading.

