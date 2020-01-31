IGNOU's January Session Admission Closes Today

Candidates can also re-register or take re-admission in previously enrolled courses.

Admission process for the January 2020 session in IGNOU will close today. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in various subjects. Admission to these courses is held twice a year, in January and in July, and the courses are imparted through distance mode of teaching. The university offers a total of 241 courses in different subjects.

Admission to January 2020 session will end today. Application forms, which need to filled and submitted online, are available at the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can also re-register or take re-admission. Candidates who have not been able to complete the programme they were enrolled in within the maximum duration can opt for re-admission.

IGNOU conducts term end exams for every course. Candidates who successfully qualify the term end exam are awarded certificates for the programmes they had enrolled in that particular session. "A learner having exhausted the maximum duration of a programme should not apply for appearing at the Term-end examination of any course without getting reregistered/sought readmission for the same. Otherwise, the result would be withheld in such cases," said IGNOU.

Foreign students are also allowed to enrol for courses available at IGNOU. "Foreign students residing in India having valid student visa for the minimum duration of the programme are eligible to seek admission in IGNOU's selected programmes on payment of international fee applicable for them," the university said.

