IGNOU December 2018 Term End Examination Form Submission Begins; Aadhaar Details Mandatory

IGNOU December 2018 Term End Examination Form Submission Begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the registration process for the Term End Examination which will be conducted in December 2018. Students enrolled with the University who wish to appear for the Term End Examination in December will have to register for the exam before the deadline.

The last date to submit the Term End Examination form for December 2018 is October 31, 2018. Students who miss the deadline will have time from November 1 to November 10, 2018 to submit the examination form with a late fine of Rs. 1000.

Students must make sure that their registration is valid and they are eligible for the course they are submitting the examination form for. The student must also have submitted the assignments for the course they have applied to failing which their admit card will not be issued for the course in which they have not submitted their assignment.

Students whose TEE June, 2018 results are not declared yet, they need not to wait for results. They are advised to fill the Examination Form for TEE December, 2018 on or before last date of submission of Exam form as per schedule above.

Students also need to provide Aadhaar card details in the application form.

Students will have to pay Rs. 120 per course (for both practical and theory papers respectively). Application fee can be submitted online only through debit card, credit card or netbanking.

